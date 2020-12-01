Is NPP Supporters Confused? See What The Crowd Did To Nana That Is Disturbing

Political slogans and campaign postures plays significant roles during this political atmosphere in preparation towards the presidential general election.
The ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] has instituted the one finger in the air which signifies their spot on the electoral ballot paper and attempt to acclaim themselves as the first and winner of the 2020 general election.
Another, is the four posture in the air when ever the 4More 4Nana slogan is echoed during campaign trails.
From a picture which is a charged crowd of the NPP as the president visited the western region, seem to be in a confused state as they pose different hand posture slogan.
The crowd shot into the air their fingers to the call of their slogan, but from the pictures, it’s not as it is.
Many showed different hand sign slogan during the visit of the president which can be labeled as been confused as to which is what, must be a worrying problem for the NPP.
Do you aggre that the NPP supporter s seem confused with the slogan?
Your thoughts and opinions are also welcome
