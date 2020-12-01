Sad News As President Akufo Addo Looses his Uncle

Sad news has befallen the household of former Deputy Minister of Finance Dr Akwasi Jones Amoako Atta Ofori-Atta as he has been confirmed dead in the Uk on Monday November 30.

Dr Akwasi Jones Amoako Atta Ofori-Atta served Ghana for three good years which was from 1969 to 1972.

Akwasi Jones Amoako Atta Ofori-Atta had a son Ken Ofori-Atta who also is now a Finance Minister neither do you know that he was the Uncle of our own President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr Ofori-Atta was a stalwart of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition. He won the election as MP for Begoro in 1969 before he became the Deputy Minister of Finance to JH Mensah at the age of 31 under the 2nd republic.

After then he went for more political post contesting for the same MP position and won again but this time it was under the 3rd Republic.

In 1996, he contested for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was also an Economics lecturer at the University of Manchester, UK.

Before he died at the age of 83, he left behind 5 beautiful children and a lovely wife

Death is very painful, but it becomes very very painful when the person who dies has brought a lot of joy into your life.

May his soul rest in perfect peace

