Dua Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ livestream concert breaks records as more than five million tune in

Dua Lipa’s “Studio 2054” livestream concert was watched by more than five million viewers, smashing global livestream records.

Taking place last Friday (27 November), the pay-per-view digital event saw the British singer perform a variety of hits from her disco-inspired album Future Nostalgia, as well as hit singles such as “New Rules”.

On Monday (30 November), it was announced that the concert was watched live by five million viewers, including more than 1.9m unique log-ins from China, 95,000 from India and 263,264 tickets sold across regular ticketing platforms.

Thanking her fans for watching, Lipa wrote on Instagram: “I am BEYOND excited to let you know that Studio 2054 had over 5 MILLION viewers globally on Friday night !!! – thank you so much to everyone for tuning in!!”

It was also announced that the concert would be able to stream until Sunday (6 December), with tickets costing £7.50 and available to buy here.