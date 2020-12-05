Selly Galley endorses John Dumelo ahead of Monday elections

– –

Actress Selly Galley has thrown her support behind John Dumelo in his bid to represent the people of Ayawaso West Constituency as the Member of Parliament for the area.

Come monday 7th December, Ghanaians would go to the polls to elect a new President and members of Parliament to represent them and run the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency would be one are where a look for people would be monitoring to see who wins between John Dumelo who is representing the NDC and Lydia Seyram Alhassan representing the NPP.

Some celebrities and colleagues of John Dumelo a few days ago went to the area to campaign for Maa Lydia a move that got people especially movie lovers talking.

Many people on social media and actress Christiana Awuni stated that what the celebrities did to the own shows there is no love amongst themselves in the movie industry.

Well, actress Selly Gally has shared a post throwing her support behind John Dumelo wishing him the best ahead of the polls.

According to her, a victory for John Dumelo would shame those celebrities that campaigned against him and all those that looked down on him saying an actor is not fit to be in Parliament.

Trending This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Her post reads: “I am completely non partisan but John! I pray you win this seat and prove to the Minister of foreign affairs, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and alike thinkers that indeed, creative arts is an industry pregnant with ‘serious’ minds of great thoughts and doers of great deeds…

“Your victory shall serve as a clarion call to all echelons of powers, low or/and high that indeed creative arts and its players have truly arrived and ready to step into the big shoes of power rather than been the perennial faces of endorsement…#Idey4u @johndumelo1 #WeAreSeriousMindedPeople #JohnDumelo4AyawasoWestWuogon Now this is the real elections!”

See screenshot below: