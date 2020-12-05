Kylie Jenner seeks restraining order against alleged burglar

Kylie Jenner is seeking a restraining order against a man who has allegedly been burgling houses in her neighbourhood.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star filed court documents on Friday to seek a restraining order against a man named Justin Bergquist, after he was recently arrested for burglary and trespassing at a home in Kylie’s gated community.

Justin was arrested last month after he allegedly broke into a home in Kylie’s neighbourhood, and although he left without taking anything, he later came back and tried to get inside the gates again.

According to TMZ, Justin was stopped by security, and after police were called, he told officers he was there to see Kylie.

The publication reports it’s unclear if Justin mistakenly thought the first home he allegedly broke into was Kylie’s, but the reality star has filed paperwork to keep him away from her community to be safe.