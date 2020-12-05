Rapper Reminisce To Release New Single Featuring Adekunle Gold, ‘Toxic’

Popular Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru, professionally known as Reminisce, is set to release a new single titled ‘Toxic’ on the 9th of December. The song features Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-Life singer, Adekunle Gold.

The hip hop veteran cum actor took to his official Twitter page to announce the release date of the song.

The song is an independent single not included in his critically-acclaimed EP, ‘Vibes & Insha Allah’ released in July 2020.

Sharing a cover art for the single, the ‘Gbedu’ rapper writes;

“Vintage Oja D with a Sprinkle of AG #Toxic Dec 9th”

The rapper will appear as a principal character on Kemi Adetiba’s upcoming movie, ‘King Of Boys 2’.

See his Twitter post below: