DJ Cuppy Reacts After She Didn’t Make 2020 Headies Award Nomination List

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy has reacted after she was no where to be found on the 2020 Headies Award nominations list.

The Nomination list for the most prestigious music awards show was released on Friday. Burna Boy, Wizkid and Fireboy picked the most nominations.

Taking to Twitter, DJ Cuppy expressed her disappointment after her debut album; Original Copy was not included in the nominations pool.

The disc jockey, whose real name is Florence Otedola, lamented about how she released the 12-track album yet she was snubbed by the organizers of the show.

The entertainer posted a photo of herself in tears as she tweeted;

“I got snubbed by the #HeadiesAwards…A WHOLE 12-track #OriginalCopy album. Chai!”

See her tweet below: