‘Our Genuine Love For NPP Has Motivated Others To Show Fake Love To John Dumelo’

Ghanaian actress, Jessica Williams has made a post to all those who are against some persons in the entertainment industry campaigning against John Dumelo.

It could be recalled that Jessica and some other celebrities were captured campaigning massively for Dumelo’s main opponent in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary elections.

This made some Ghanaians chastised these celebrities and all of a sudden Dumelo seems to have received overwhelming love.

It is from th is backdrop that Jessica is saying people are showing Dumelo fake love because of their genuine love for NPP.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a photo of herself with the caption;

“Am I allowed to Say that Our Realness and Genuine Love and Support for Our Beloved Party NPP has Motivated them to show their Sudden Fake Love and Support… I’m asking for a Friend”