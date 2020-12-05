Election 2020 live updates: Political activities heat up as campaigns end today

Today marks the end of all campaign activities across the country.

In this regard, all political parties and independent candidates will round up their campaign rallies to pave way for electorates to prepare to vote on Monday.

The political parties are now in the home stretch as they go all out to convince electorates to vote for them.

There will be walks, rallies, door-to-door campaigns as well as other campaign strategies put to test in order to win votes.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has urged the public to check for their names in the final published voters’ register.

The Commission has provided three ways to access this information.

In total, 17,027,641 electorates are eligible to exercise their franchise during the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections