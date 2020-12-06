Ghanaians In Tears As Political Party Vehicle Kills A Beautiful Lady In A Gory Accident

Before you proceed on reading this article, please tap on the follow link at the top right corner of your phone or laptop to get more updates and authentic contents from us.

The internet and the entire Ghana has been thrown into uncontrollable tears after a beautiful lady was reportedly killed by a political party vehicle in a gory accident.

I wonder why accident has become so rampant here in Ghana especially during this election year. There have been several cases of accident in almost every month of this particular election year but let us all pray and hope that this does reflect on our upcoming elections which is set to take place on 7th December, 2020.

The exact cause of the accident which led to the death of the beautiful lady has not been disclosed yet but according to some eye witnesses, the lady and her friends were standing at the roadside having a conversation. All of a sudden, a political party vehicle (pick up) which lost control and knock them off the road at Keane Danso. One of the friends identified as Kate lost her life instantly due to the degree of injuries she sustained and the other has been taken to the hospital for treatment and she has also been reported dead.

Reports also stated that the car was moving with a very high speed to a campaign gathering which has led to the death of such an innocent souls.

