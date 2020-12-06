Tracey Boakye reacts to her viral audio with Mzbel talking about John Mahama

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, has reacted to her leaked conversation with hiplife artiste Mzbel, talking about the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

In a live session on Facebook, the actress explained that the leaked audio circulating around is fake; describing it as a doctored tape.

Tracey Boakye added that some people are bent on tarnishing her image just few days to the election.

The actress further rained insults and curses on the person who doctored the leaked audio to paint her black.

Tracey also added that there are some actresses behind the leaked audio who want her to fail but, according to her, it will backfire.

“Please do your politics and leave my name out of it. Any educated person will know that the audio was doctored. I have had enough and I will curse anyone who circulates that fake audio”, Tracey Boakye threatened.

Watch the video below;

This comes after audio believed to be the voices of Tracey Boakye and Mzbel having a conversation about John Dramani Mahama went viral.

In the supposed audio, Tracey Boakye asked Mzbel why she is so keen on destroying her when they are both campaigning for the same party.