The National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign tour has made a stop at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Regions.

In a last-minute push for votes ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections on Monday, John Mahama is calling on Ghanaians to give his party the mandate to manage the country’s affairs for the next four years.

Hours ago, John Mahama’s running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang ended her official campaign activities with tours of the Central and Western Regions.