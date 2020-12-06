Last Day For Campaigning: President Nana Addo Sets Kasoa On ‘Fire’

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo today, Saturday 5th December 2020 storms the streets of Kasoa right from the Kasoa overhead to Ofaakor government school park.

Earlier before his arrival at Kasoa, the whole streets of the Kasoa-Bawjiase road leading to Ofaakor school park was full up as the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency taken the lead to the venue.

Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson was captured at Kasoa New Market throwing NPP T-shirts to supporters by the streets. President Nana Addo arrived at campaign ground around 4:38 pm at the fans that arouse to meet was absolutely splendid.

The President’s convoy will have to move slowly through the massive crowd to the campaign ground. Speaking at the campaign ground, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson said that, Kasoa and Awutu Senya East was not left out of the national cake distributed by President Akufo-Addo, so the electorates should vote massively for her and Nana Addo for more developmental projects.

She made mention of the various vicinity roads and gutters properly constructed by the NPP and urged the voters to get out in their numbers on Monday and vote massively for the NPP. Evangelist Diana Asamoah was also seen at the campaign ground where she sang her song made for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Diana Asamoah also made a profound statement that, there are fake prophets of God giving fake prophesies about Nana Addo but what she knows is God has already chosen President Nana Addo to lead this country for the next four years ahead.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also told the people of Kasoa that, it was necessary for him to come to Kasoa before the elections start because without that he will not be at ‘peace’. He urged the voters to go out in their numbers on Monday and vote massively for him and Hawa Koomson.

Content created and supplied by: GraceNews20 (via Opera News )