Madam Please Start Packing Your Cooking Utensils From Flagstaff House-Netizens React To First Lady

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the first Lady”s request for the citizenry to vote massively for her husband by citing failed campaign promises and alleged increase in corruption practices in the government.

Madam Rebecca Akuffo Addo, on the 5th of December 2020, posted on his Facebook page “Vote massively for my president and your president” and this has generated some backlash from her own followers.

Some of the views are that, there are too many cases of corruption, nepotism and impunity that has engulfed the government. They mentioned the alleged president interference in corruption investigations against Martin Amidu.

The Auditor General Domelevo and Manasseh Azure Awuni, a freelance Journalist have also accused the government of indulging in alleged corruption practices and these are some of the reasons they stated as why they will not obey the request of the first lady.

Some also cited family and friends who have been given state and ministerial positions as their reasons for not voting for the New Patriotic Party.

People have their own opinions and the constitution guarantees freedom of speech for everyone provided it doesn’t infringe on others right.

These are their views. I hope you have yours and your views are welcomed as well. Kindly leave your comments in the suggestion box.

Content created and supplied by: Zionthefighterexclusives (via Opera News )