Do you remember Dr Beckley? – The man who allegedly sacrificed school children to his gods

Life at that time was a very difficult one as a child as one could not stand to hear the name beckley or even did we want to hear the title Doctor .

In fact it was a very terrifying experience and moment as a child in the greater Accra regions and it’s environs .

Doctor beckley was a spiritualist and an occultist who captured students mostly in the greater Accra regions and its sub communities and sacrificed them to his gods .

It was alleged that he had an Indian wife who supported him in undergoing his devilish acts which mostly targeted young school children .

He had many uniforms of deceased children he had offered to his gods as well as skulls and shoe shine boxes of his killers who he had lured home .

His first arrest was in the year 1994 when his house was ragged by a group of angry mob after many reports where made about his devilish killings and sacrileges which went on in his house .

He had huge tall walls which made it impossible for the outsiders to see his compound not could his captives escape his captivity.

The police cane on time to arrest him and to prevent the mob from administering instant justice onto him despite the evidence of his actions where clearly seen in his house .

Many also took it as an opportunity to loot some of his belongings but some saw it as a bad omen after seeing traces of blood and uniforms scattered around his compound.

He was arraigned before an Accra court but was later granted bail on a $100 fine after the court saw both enough evidence to prosecute him.

In 2002 he was once again arrested after he had lured a teenage vegetable seller and her friend to his house in the pretext of buying all her produce if she could follow him home .

Once they arrived she tied one of them to a tree in his house and dragged the other one to his bedroom.

The girl who was tied to the tree managed to escape and narrated her story to her family who acted quick and alerted the police.

This term the angry mob burnt his house down and his devilish properties vandalized .

He was arrested and since then no one ever heard of the once feared Dr.Beclkey .

In fact we still have memories of the day his house was attacked freshly in our minds and it was a very horrific scene .

