Jackie Appiah Snubs NPP And NDC And The Tension Hovering Around Celeb As She Flaunts Her Curves In Stunning Photos » ™

Celebrated Ghanaian actress known across the African continent, Jackie Appiah has snubbed the seeming tension hovering around celebrities and their involvement in politics by taking to Instagram to flaunt her massive curves in new photos.

Tension has been looming around celebs who are affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the build up to the election after a group of actors and musicians threw their weight behind the NPP’s candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Madam Lydia Alhassan.

Recall that the likes of Kalybos, Prince David Osei and a host of other musicians and actors joined forces with the NPP’s candidate, a move that attracted widespread condemnation on the premise that an actor like John could advance their policies to revive the arts industry which is presently struggling he makes it to parliament.

Moments after that, other actors (Nadia Buari, Kofi Adjorlolo, James Gardiner, Kalsoume Sinare etc) joined John Dumelo’s camp to show him their unflinching support and solidarity as he tries to wrestle power from the incumbent MP, Madam Lydia.

Well, Jackie obviously doesn’t wants to be dragged in this charade as she took to social media to share new stunning photos of herself. Apparently, the photos were released to mark her 37th birthday which fell on December 7.

