Russia starts distribution of Covid-19 vaccine

Moscow, Russia – Moscow on Saturday began vaccinating workers at high risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus at newly opened clinics across the city.

Health officials said they had opened 70 coronavirus vaccine centres in the Russian capital that would initially offer jabs for health, education and social workers.

“Citizens from the main risk groups who in connection with their professional activities come into contact with a large number of people can get vaccinated,” officials said.

Russia was one of the first countries to announce the development of a vaccine, Sputnik V — dubbed after the Soviet-era satellite — in August but before beginning final clinical trials.

It is currently in its third and final stage of clinical trials involving some 40 000 volunteers.