‘Sorry For Being Harsh On Dumelo’ -Pope Skinny Apologizes But Still Says Ghanaians Shouldn’t Vote For Him

We made an earlier report about Pope Skinny going hard on the aspiring Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on the ticket of the NDC, John Dumelo.

The rapper even labelled the actor as an idiot adding that the actor entering politics just because he wants to steal money.

However, he has offered an unqualified apology saying he is sorry for being too harsh but he is still insisting Ghanaians must ensure that he doesn’t win.

His apology tweet reads;

“Sorry for being hush on John Dumelo. I shouldn’t have insulted him. Am deeply sorry Let me rephrase what l said . PLEASE DNT VOTE FOR JOHN DUMELO”