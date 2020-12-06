Makinde Mourns As Businessman Harry Akande Dies At 77

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of business mogul and former presidential aspirant, Chief Harry Akande as a huge loss.

Makinde expressed regret in a condolence message to the deceased’s family, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday in Ibadan.

Akande, who was the Agba Oye of Ibadanland, reportedly died at the age of 77 on Saturday morning during a brief illness.

According to Makinde, Akande’s fame as a businessman and his decision to join Nigerian politics to make a difference were classic.

He also added that Akande’s conduct gave courage to the younger generation of businessmen, most of whom he said have gone ahead to emulate Akande and are making good their dreams.