More Vim For John Dumelo As Sarkodie’s Sister Throws Weight Behind Him, See What She Told Ghanaians To Do For Him » ™

Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo has suddenly had the fortune of pendulum swinging in his favour after his own colleague actors ‘ganged up’ against him by throwing their weight behind his main opponent Madam Lydia Alhassan in connection with the December 7 polls.

Recall that the likes of Kalybos, Prince David Osei and a host of other musicians and actors joined forces with the NPP’s candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Alhassan- move that attracted widespread condemnation on the premise that an actor like John could advance their policies to revive the arts industry which is presently struggling he makes it to parliament.

Moments after that, other actors (Nadia Buari, Kofi Adjorlolo, James Gardiner, Kalsoume Sinare etc) joined John Dumelo’s camp to show him their unflinching support and solidarity as he tries to wrestle power from the incumbent MP, Madam Lydia.

The latest person to boost John Dumelo’s chances is the sister of iconic Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie. Her name is Veronica Addo and taking to Instagram, she asked Ghanaians to vote massively for the celebrated actor. She also used John Dumelo’s political slogan, ‘I dey for you.’

