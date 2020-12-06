Government must close down drinking bars on Election Day

Nii Ansah Mankata VI, the Chief of Panpansokrokese, near Nsawam in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality has appealed to the government to close down all drinking bars in the country on December 7, for trouble-free election.
He said if that was done it would prevent people from misbehaving under the influence of alcohol and provide serene environment for the election.
Nii Mankata urged the electorate to ensure that they cast their votes on the Election Day and return home peacefully.
