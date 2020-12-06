Curfew hours renewed on Alavanyo, Nkonya townships

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships and their environs in the Oti Region.

In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Dery, said the curfew would start from 6:00pm to 6:00am effective Sunday, 7th May, 2020.

The statement said, Government would continue to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area for efforts at ensuring peace in the area.

He urged them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all conflicts and disputes.

The statement stressed the ban on all persons in the two towns and their environs carrying arms, ammunition or offensive weapons, saying, “any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”