7 injured in NDC, NPP clash in the Northern region

At least seven people have been injured following a clash between supporters of the NDC and NPP in the Kpandai Constituency in the Northern Region.

Information Joy News gathered was that the NDC held a rally at the incumbent MP, Matthew Nyindam’s hometown at Kumude whiles the NPP also held its rally at the NDC candidate’s hometown at Katejire to round off their campaigns.

But the two parties clashed at Kumude.

Telling their side of the story, the two sides had a different narration to the incident accusing each other.

Bernard Ananga, the Northern Region Crime Officer said they were told the NPP supporters upon reaching the incumbent MP’s hometown started pelting stones at the NDC supporters.

The NPP on the other hand said the NDC supporter started stoning at their vehicle when they arrived into the town.

Joy News also gathered that the police in Kpandai called for re-enforcement from Bimbila to bring the situation under control.

The police say they are on the ground and will soon arrest the culprits.

Those injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.