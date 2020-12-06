NDC to hold pre-election brief 24 hours to Dec. 7 polls

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to organise the final edition of a press conference less than 24 hours to for the polls to open.

Speakers include Director of the party’s Campaign Operations, Lt Col (Rtd) Gbevlo Lartey and Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.

The party has, over the past few months, held weekly fora on issues surrounding the electoral process going into the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Its flagbearer, John Mahama on Sunday officially concluded his campaign tour with a mammoth rally at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region.

His running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang also ended her tour during which she solicited the support of electorates in some regions of the country.

Despite the embargo on campaign activities 24 hours to the D-Day, the NDC is expected to later today throw light on their preparation in a build-up to Monday’s event.

The pre-election brief will also, among others, educate electorates on measures to ensure a smooth process.

The programme will come off at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka.