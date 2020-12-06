Amewu wraps up campaign with donations to Hohoe Muslims



Mr John-Peter Amewu, Minister of Energy and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Hohoe Constituency, has wrapped up his campaign activities with donations to Hohoe Zongo communities.



He donated a hearse under the “Zongo for Johnny Project” and 17 motorbikes to all Makarantas to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Amewu, making the donations, said “I urge you all to vote in a peaceful manner on December 7.

“After December 7, construction works will start on the Zongo Chief’s palace on Wednesday, December 9.

“I also promised a Chief’s palace for the people of Wli. That will also commence on December 8. I promise you and I will do it.”

He said start-up funds for businesswomen would commence as soon as the elections were over to enable them continue their trading activities without financial constraints.

Mr Amewu urged the electorate to vote for him to continue the good works in the Constituency.

Mallam Alpha Kadir, an elder in the community who received the items, expressed gratitude to Mr Amewu for his support and gesture.

He asked the PC to be patience with the assurance that victory awaited him.

Alhaji Mahmud Issaka, Hohoe Municipal Chief Imam, said Mr Amewu had tried the parliamentary seat twice and must be given the chance to represent the Constituency.

The Community also gifted Mr Amewu a smock for his good works.