Biakoye NCCE organises workshop for political youth activists

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Biakoye has organised a day’s workshop for political youth activists in the Biakoye District in the Oti Region.

The workshop, which was attended by the youth of the two major political parties the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was to emphasise the need for peace before, during and after the December 7 general elections.

Mr Samuel Akuamoah, Deputy Chairperson NCCE, addressing the youth on Code of Conduct for political parties and vigilantism and related offences, ACT 2019 urged the youth to desist from the activities of any vigilante group as they were liable to be punished by a fine or prison terms.

He said all vigilante groups and their accompanying activities were cancelled and disbanded by law and that any individual who formed or joined a vigilante group to perpetrate mayhem on others would be dealt with according to the law.

Mr Akuamoah said a group of people within a community coming together to stand against violence and oppression from other groups was not considered as vigilantism and therefore not offensive.

“The law exists to empower you against oppressors,” he added.

Mr Akuamoah said using public resources to support party activities was a crime.

He urged electorates to be bold to inquire about the sources of funds of politicians and to reject election year gifts.

Mr Robert Kwesi Boame, Oti Regional Director, NCCE, said there was no need for untoward behavior during these few days to the election.

He said some countries in Africa were destroyed due to misunderstanding and were struggling to rebuild, adding that Ghana needed not to go through that expereince.

Mr Boame said the fight must rather be against poverty than against one another.

He said every registered voter had the right to exercise his or her franchise without intimidation and that no one must be influenced on their choice of candidate.

Mr Boame urged the youth to report any misconduct during the elections to the Presiding Officers or the Police and “not to take matters into their own hands.”

He said campaigns were not allowed on the day of voting, including the use of party colours.

Reverend Leonard Aglomasa, Biakoye District Director NCCE, said peace must prevail in the District for development and urged the youth to eschew name calling and insults.

He said peace was crucial and that the youth must rather push for development and not violence.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr David Assirifi Donkor, District Police Commander, Biakoye assured of enough protection for the citizenry during the elections.

He said the security personnel to be deployed during the election would act professionally and urged the people to report any misconduct to the Police Command.

DSP Donkor said the Police had the authority to deal decisively with ballot box snatchers.