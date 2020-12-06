Seventh-Day Adventist Church calls for peace in the election

Pastor Chris K. Lambert, President, Volta Ghana Mission of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, has urged Ghanaians to maintain the peace as the country go to the polls on Monday.

He said peace was an essential tool for development, therefore, it must be cherished at all times, calling on all to endeavour to protect the prevailing peace come December 7.

Pastor Lambert, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a peace walk organised by the Church in Ho, said the Seventh-Day Adventist Church stood for peace.

He urged politicians to promote peace in their daily discourse and activities so that the country would remain peaceful before, during and after the elections.

Pastor Lambert said it was important for every electorate to observe the rules and regulations governing the electoral process and eschew acts that would threaten the stability of the country.

Mr Setriakor Gagakumah, Ho Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), asked the youth to avoid any influence from any political party to engage in acts that would retard the country’s development.

He advised electorates to avoid massing up at polling centres, urging them to leave after casting their ballots.

The people were holding placards with inscriptions such as “we are on people, we preach peace, with different colours one people, say no to violence, my peace I leave with you, let us come together as one, say no to instigation, we stand for peace, Ghana is a peace loving country.”