‘It Will Be A One Touch Victory; God Has Already Chosen Him’- Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Reveals

The most anticipated election day is finally drawing closer as Ghanaians will be going to choose their next President in less than 24 hours time.

Every eligible registered voter will be granted the privilege to share their thoughts on the ballot paper on who they think deems fit to rule the country come December 7.

There has been several debates and arguments about this year’s elections as individuals share their opinions on who they think should be voted into power come December 7.

Several online polls and surveys have also played a major role in predicting the outcome of this year’s election as each have had their respective outcomes.

Ghanaian prophets and pastors have also revealed several prophesies over the past couple of months concerning this year’s general elections as each have also had their respective outcomes.

Recently, the founder of the Believers Worship Center, Prophet Stephen Adom has shared his thoughts on the outcome of the upcoming elections during his Sunday church service.

Prophet Stephen made it clear that, choosing a leader to rule the country is not about the candidate’s academic background, looks, political parties they belong to and just to mention but a few as it should solely depend on their achievements over their reign as President of Ghana.

He also stated that, the elected President should serve the country and its people as the same people voted Him into power and so they have the same right to vote Him out come another Election Day.

Prophet Stephen later highlighted that, there has been lots of prophesies about this year’s elections by numerous prophets in the country as each prophesy have had their respective outcomes.

Moreover, He stated that this year’s election is undoubtedly going to be a fierce battle between the two popularly known political parties with their respective presidential candidates namely, Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama as each is willing and putting all hands on deck to ensure their victory come December 7.

However, Prophet Stephen revealed that this year’s election is going to be a one touch victory for one political party as Ghanaians will vote massively for Him in the impending elections.

He added that, the winner of this year’s election has been already chosen by God as nothing can be done about His victory.

Prophet Stephen edge Ghanaians to accept the results of the impending elections with good faith as it’s the plan of God to the people of Ghana to help ensure the development of the country and livelihood of its citizens.

He highlighted that, no amount of violence will change the outcome of the impending elections as the winner has already been chosen by God to lead the people of Ghana for the next 4 years.

Looking at Prophet Stephen’s prediction about the outcome of the December 7 polls, Who do you think will win this year’s election between Nana Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama?

