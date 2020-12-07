I Will Not Hold My Bible To Preach Again As A Man Of God If He Loses The Elections – Prophet Adu

Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen a Brodcaster on Angel TV elections eye with Nana Captain smart, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and co-workers revealed to them that, He will not predict but rather revealed what God has told him.

According to Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen, The Flagbearer and Presidential Candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress Party NDC’S John Dramani Mahama will win this year’s elections.

Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen revealed that, He will not hold a Bible to preach the word of God to anybody or worked with the Angel Broadcasting Network again.

He explained that,If God failed me I want hold Bible in my hand as a pastor to preach again because I always spreak what he’s has ordered me to. “Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen hints”.

Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen added, That John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress Party NDC’S Will win this year’s elections and the victory start from Tuesday.

