See The Percentage Akufo-Addo Had In A New Online Poll That Has Cause Stir

Ghanaians will be going to the polls come December 7 to cast their respective votes for their preferred presidential candidate to usher them into victory as we are few hours away from the most anticipated election day.

There has been several arguments and debates on who most people think will win the impending elections as individuals have over the past couple of months shared their views and opinions on who deems fit to be given the mantle come December 7.

Several online polls, surveys and prophesies have also predicted and revealed the winner of December 7 polls as each have had their respective outcomes.

There are lots of political parties contesting in this year’s elections as each is looking forward to winning the impending polls.

However, the two popularly known political parties that will eventually amass about 90% of Ghanaians’ votes as one will turnout and win the election are the NPP and NDC.

The NPP is led by the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Doctor Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NDC on the other hand is led by the former President, John Mahama and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane.

Both political parties together with their respective presidential candidates are putting all hands on deck to secure their victory come December 7.

However, a recent online poll conducted some few hours before the most anticipated election begins has cause massive stir online.

Ghanaians were asked to cast their vote for their preferred next President of Ghana to rule the country for the upcoming 4 years.

However, the percentage President Akufo-Addo had was unexpected as the result obtained can have a significant effect on the December 7 elections.

Lots of Ghanaian eligible voters casted their respective votes for their favorite presidential candidate as the flag bearer of the opposition party, John Mahama had 39% whilst the current President, Akufo-Addo also pulled a massive 54%

Below is a look at the results which was obtained during the online poll that has caused massive stir online.

From the above results obtained, we can see that other presidential candidates participated in the online poll as both the NDC and NPP had the massive percentage of votes.

Looking at the above results obtained, we can see that Akufo-Addo and the NPP are in a comfortable lead with a massive 54% of Ghanaians’ votes as the result obtained could have a significant effect on the December 7 elections.

Upon the results were made public, lots of Ghanaians shared their thoughts on who they think deems fit to rule the country come December 7.

Below is a look at some of the comments that came through.

Even though the online poll isn’t over yet, there could be a change of hands in the results as the NPP are leading the race at the moment.

Looking at the above results obtained by the NPP, do you think it is a done deal for Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the impending December 7 elections?

If No, which Presidential candidate do you think will win this year’s elections come December 7?

