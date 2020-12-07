It Appears She Is Telling Her Dad That It’s Time – Zanetor Shares An Emotional Picture

Few hours to Election 2020, the daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings have shared an emotional picture on her Facebook page. The Picture which have the former late President looking straight into the face of his daughter carries a lot of emotions.

It Appears Zanetor Rawlings is telling her daddy that it’s time for the election. Unfortunately daddy is gone into the land of the silent ones.

Many people reacted to the photo that Zanetor Rawlings is trying to solicit for Sympathy votes. But others defended her that Rawlins is the founder of her party so if she post it its Normal.

Zanetor Rawlings is the first daughter of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and the late Jerry John Rawlings. She is a member of Parliament for the good people of Korle Klottey in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Tomorrow she is on the ballot paper looking for her second term in office

