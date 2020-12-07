Why the NDC gurus never showed up in the campaign with H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

This year is an election year for Ghanaians to go to the polls to elect a president to lead the country for another four years. Due to this, twelve selected individual parties were selected by the Electoral Commission to participate in the election.

These individual parties included the long lasted two parties which have existed in Ghana since the Fourth Republic. These are the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

These two parties have their leaders who are leading for the December 7 polls. They are, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, NDC, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, NPP.

Apart from the other young parties, these two parties are very eager to take the presidential seat after the election and they have played a very significant roles in campaigning for their various parties. They are so serious that, each one of them have confessed they will not allow their opponents to take the presidential seat after the December 7 polls.

It is so obvious, the Ghanaian communities can not even figure out who can really take the seat, unless the election is over. The campaign came to an end yesterday Saturday, December 5, 2020, after several months of campaign in the various regions across the nation.

A thorough investigation conducted on the NDC after yesterday’s final campaign came to an end deduced that, most of the NDC gurus could not join the former president, John Mahama to campaign. This was due to the fact that, the death of their leader, had a serious impact on them, and they were mourning him.

The leader and founder of the NDC, former President Jerry John Rawlings’ death has affected the party so much, especially as it is an election year and the party was campaigning to come back to power again this year. The flagbearer, and other gurus of the party could not explain why he has to die in this prime time of theirs.

It was so obvious God knows best why He allowed that to happen.

Meanwhile, the hopes of the NDC party was still high, and they believe they are surely going to take the presidential seat after the December 7 voting.

The General Secretary of the NDC party from the initial stage of the campaign was everywhere with the flagbearer as they were campaigning. Nevertheless, when the death of the founder was announced, it hit him so badly, and he could not controlled himself from shedding tears, which was recorded on all media platforms as videos of him crying was revealed.

Afterwards, H.E. Asiedu Nkatia was no more seen with the campaign team. His present state indicates that, he is still mourning the death of the former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

May the precious soul of President Jerry John Rawlings, rest in the bosom of the good God.

