Nana Addo sets new record in his nation address ahead of the 2020 elections- Captain Smart reveals

The president of Ghana has set a new record in his nation address ahead of the 2020 general elections. According to Captain Smart, the day before elections in the history of Ghana is used by the president to address the nation on how to behave in the elections. Captain Smart added that it started with Jerry John Rawlings in 1992, he address the nation the day of the elections and for that matter it turned out to be a culture for all the presidents that followed.
According to Captain Smart, JJ Rawlings used about 3 minutes 28 seconds to address the nation. When he handed over to John Agyekum Kuffour, in his quest for him to be elected in his second term, he address the nation the day before the elections by using 6 minutes 53 seconds. John Mahama also used 4 minutes 23 seconds. Nana Addo in his address today used 7 minutes 53 seconds and for that matter he has set a new record as the president who has used enough time to address the nation the day before the elections. Kindly leave your comments, share and follow us for more updates. Thank you.
Content created and supplied by: thegoodnewsman (via Opera News )
