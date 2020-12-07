I will stop the work of God and deny Jesus Christ if he loses the elections- Popular Prophet vows

Popular Man of God who is called Prophet Elijah Owusu has finally opened up on the 2020 general elections as it comes off tomorrow. In an interview with Kwadwo Poku on Kumasi Online TV, the popular man of God disclosed that the 2020 elections is already a done deal since God has heard the voice of Ghanaians as to who they want to rule over them. He added that God has sealed the victory for the political party who will win and for that matter no amount of what ordinary human being will do is going to change the elections.
He continued by saying that the lord opened his eyes in the realms of the spirit and saw John Mahama winning the 2020 general elections. I saw John Mahama winning with a very huge margin since God has chosen him. It’s going to be one touch for John Mahama since it is God who has approved of him. The man of God added that he will stop doing the work of God and deny Jesus Christ if John Mahama loses the 2020 elections. Kindly leave your comments, share and follow us for more updates. Thank you.
Content created and supplied by: goodnews_writer (via Opera News )
