Retraction and apology to Philip Addison

On November 25, this year, we published a story with the headline “Philip Addison under CID investigation for allegedly defrauding gaming company” based on a complaint form by two individuals submitted to the police against Mr Addison.

The said story did not get the side of Mr Addison and we cannot confirm the veracity of their allegations and regret that we published and the story with the unsubstantiated allegations.

We hereby completely, unconditionally and unreservedly retract the story made against Philip Addison and unreservedly apologise to him for any harm, damage or injury caused to his hard-won reputation.