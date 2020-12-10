EC Declares Akufo-Addo Winner Of 2020 Presidential Elections

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, who is the returning officer of the 2020 elections, has declared incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo the winner of the presidential elections.

She said the total vote casted this year was, the total 13,434,574, representing 79 percent of total votes.

She said President Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413 vote, being 51. 595 percent of the total votes cast.

According to her, John Mahama of the NDC, won 6,214,889 votes, being 47.366 percent.

She stated that this year, due to measures put in place by the EC, there was hardly incidents of missing names as was the case in the past.

“The results are evidence for all to see”, adding that the EC has succeeded in transforming its Biometric devices.”

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it is heartwarming to stand before you today to declare the results.

She started the declaration around 5:47pm.

She reiterated that the Commission was committed to declare the results in 24-hours but as the saying goes, “man proposes, God disposes.”

She described this year’s elections as historic, saying the day went by without major incident.

According to her, the EC remained eternally grateful to God.

She said the EC remained resolute to deliver credible, transparent, free and fair elections in Ghana.

Present at the declaration ceremony held in the conference room of the EC Headquarters in Accra were former Liberian President, and Head of the ECOWAS Election Observer Mission to Ghana, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Ambassador of the US to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, members of the diplomatic community, among others.

Mrs Mensa thanked Ghanaians for believing in the EC and “for walking us.”

She thanked the media for supporting the Commission over the months and helping to educate the public on the working of the EC.

She further commended the international election observers who ensured that the elections were transparent, peaceful and fair.

By Melvin Turlue