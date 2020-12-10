Minority Leaders Warns Military

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has warned the military over alleged shooting incidents at collation Centres in some parts of the country.

He said if the military continue to attack supporters of the NDC, they will respond.

According to him, the NPP is using the military to intimidate electoral officers to do recount.

He cited an instance in Techiman South to back his claim, adding that the NPP modus operandi is to use the military to intimidate and shoot NDC members and EC officials.

“The military must stay away and desist away from using guns to scare our voters,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue