NDC supporters protest at EC headquarters ahead of result declaration

Some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have massed up on the stretch leading to the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters over suspicion of plans to rig the election in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The angry group is seen chanting war songs and hoisting placards to express their displeasure.

This comes moments after JoyNews projected that President Akufo-Addo will retain the presidential seat for the next four years.

The agitated supporters then decided to storm the EC headquarters at Ridge to charge the Chairperson, Jean Mensa to be fair in her decision ahead of the declaration today.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker-Wilson, the supporters accused the EC of conniving with NPP to call the presidential elections for President Akufo-Addo.

“The Electoral Commission promised that it will declare the election in 24 hours but now they have decided to extend it so that they can change some figures,” a supporter said.

Earlier today, a Member of the NDC at the EC’s National Collation Centre, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte told JoyNews, some results coming in from the Ashanti Region were plagued with discrepancies that have the propensity to unfairly tilt the results towards the NPP.

“The figure that we have been presented with here is about 1.97 million votes as opposed to what we are seeing from all the pick sheets that we have collated from that region which is around 1.4 million,” Dr Kpessa-Whyte said.

Some of the agitated supporters share similar sentiments.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed to the area to enforce law and order.

The security service including the military have cordoned the area with barricades and are seen engaging the agitated supporters to exit the area.