Mahama suffers second defeat to Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has failed in his quest to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Mahama polled a total of 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36% while President Akufo-Addo won 6,730,413 representing 51.59% of the total valid votes.

At a press conference to declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa said the total results did not include figures from the Techiman South.

According to the Commission, the analysis from available data indicates that the results will not change after full compilation hence the decision to declare President Akufo-Addo as the winner.

In 2016, President Akufo-Addo, then in opposition garnered 5,755,758 of the valid votes representing 53.8% to beat President Mahama who had 4,771,188 votes representing 44.4%.

This was after he lost to John Dramani Mahama in 2012.

After Mr. Mahama narrowly won with 50.7 percent and just a little over 300,000 votes, President Akufo-Addo unsuccessfully challenged Mahama’s victory at the Supreme Court.