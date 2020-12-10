Election 2020: EC Drops Corrected Figures For Presidential Results After Declaring Winner

Kindly follow me in other to get access to all my newly published articles.

With that been said, let’s get right into this article.

The chairperson of the election commission, Mrs Jean Mensah has released corrected figures for the winner of this year’s election after declaring the elections on December 9.

The electoral commission chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensah made it public during her declaration that the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo is the President-elect in the just ended Presidential elections.

Mrs Jean Mensah highlighted that, Her declaration was based on the number of votes Nana Akufo-Addo had in the 16 regions of Ghana accumulating to a total of 13,433,573.

However, the chairperson of the electoral commission of Ghana, Mrs Jean Mensah on Thursday made a statement to explain that the initial figure which was 13,433,573, used led to Her declaration of 6, 730,587 for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP which represented 51.302% has been corrected.

Mrs Jean Mensah later made it clear that, the corrected votes that led to Akuffo-Addo’s victory in the just ended elections was 13,119,460.

According to the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensah made the revelation based on concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party about the outcome of the just ended general elections.

What do you think about Mrs Jean Mensah’s recent revelation about the corrected figures that led to President Akufo-Addo’s victory in this year’s election?

Let’s know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Don’t forget to like and share to all your friends and loved ones to know their thoughts on this article.

Kindly follow me in other to get access to all my newly published articles.

Stay Safe.

Content created and supplied by: DrBright (via Opera News )