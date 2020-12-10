NPP celebrations cut short upon the death of party’s Director of Presidency

The celebrations just started yesterday for the NPP as the Electoral Commission Chairman gladly pronounced the New Patriotic Party as the winners of the just ended election after more than 24 hours of waiting.

Just this evening terrible news has emerged from the same NPP camp. The party just after being declared victorious in the election 2020 have lost their director of Research at the Presidency Mr Victor Newman.

Reports which were received from Asaase Radio suggested that Mr Victor Newman died at the Legon Hospital on December 10, 2020 after battling a short illness.

Mr Newman before his death was one of the key personnels who were instrumental in the victory of the NPP and President Akufo-Addo in 2016 general election while heading the research department of the campaign team of the NPP from the year 2008 to the year 2016.

It was after this successful spell with the NPP that Mr. Victor Newman was appointed as the Director of Research at the Presidency in 2016 when the NPP were victorious in the the general elections held.

Mr. Victor Newman will always be remembered as a leader and his contribution to the famous Kumipreku demonstration which occurred in 1995.

May his soul rest in peace.

Content created and supplied by: Telfey800 (via Opera News )