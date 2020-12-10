“Stealing Attempt Aborted!” – Minority Leader Reacts After Winning Two New Parliamentary Seats

The National Democratic Congress now has 136 parliamentary seats in parliament, for sometime now, it was 134 but the New Patriotic Party left 1 for the National Democratic Congress and are aiming to contest it. The National Democratic Congress are also aiming to contest some few seats they think went in favor of the New Patriotic Party and they think it belongs to them.
According to Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in parliament, the attempt of the electoral commission and other unknown forces to pick up the parliamentary seats for the New Patriotic Party has failed.
He claims the Savelugu and the Upper Denkyira West has been declared in favor of the National Democratic Congress after it was earlier declared for New Patriotic Party.
In a Facebook post by the minority leader, he made a post claiming the New Patriotic Party has given up the seats for them. He said “Stealing Attempt Aborted!”
Check out screenshot from his post below.
Content created and supplied by: Oalenews (via Opera News )
