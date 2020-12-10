Meet The Most Blessed Mother In Ghana, Who Gave Birth To A President, Vice President, MP (Photos)

The joy of a mother comes whenever she sees her children flourishing. To her, she is eating the fruit of her womb, because training a child and watching him or her grow into a successful and well recognized individual in the society is like a job well done for parents, mostly the mothers.

The best advice the bible gives to parents is, train up a child in a way so that when he or she grows up, they will not depart from it. That is why the best gift a mother can give to her child is to give him or her a proper home training.

Without wasting your time, let’s just go straight to the point and talk about what brought us into this article. I guess you may be wondering how a mother gave birth to both a President, Vice President, MP, Minister and a prominent business man in Africa. Well, this woman is a Ghanaian citizen and she is known to be Abiba Nnaba, the mother of the former president John Mahama.

Abiba Nnaba is a Ghanaian citizen who is married to Emmanuel Adama Mahama. She is the mother of John Dramani Mahama. The former president of Ghana and the Presidential candidate of NDC.

In case you are asking who the vice president, MP and minister was, before John Mahama was a president, he was a vice president from 2009-2012, an MP from 1997-2009, and a minister of communications from 1998-2001.

﻿He also has a brother named Ibrahim Mahama who is a prominent businessman in Africa. He is known to be the first Ghanaian to own a private jet. However she also has three sons named Alfred, Peter and Malik, and they are all doing well in their field.

Knowing all this, then do you think there is any argument that she is the most blessed mother in Ghana?.

Content created and supplied by: Moscownews (via Opera News )