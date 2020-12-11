Two soldiers injured, 14 houses torched in Boko Haram attacks in Cameroon

At least two soldiers of Cameroon elite forces Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) were injured and 14 houses were burned to ashes overnight into Thursday when militants of terror group Boko Haram attacked a village in Cameroon’s Far North region, several local sources confirmed Thursday morning.

Heavily armed militants of the group attacked Gakara village of the region when villagers were sleeping, torched houses and injured a member of a vigilante group who attempted to repel the attack, villagers told local reporters.

The locals succeeded to escape thanks to the intervention of BIR soldiers, according to local authorities.

The army said, two of BIR soldiers were injured in the course of the repulse mission after their military vehicle climbed on a mine planted by Boko Haram in neighbouring village of Bakarise and it exploded.

The Boko Haram group has been active in Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, posing enormous humanitarian and governance challenges.