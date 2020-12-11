John Mahama set to speak on the election results with facts and figures

The leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress in the just ended general election will today address the nation on the outcome of the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The General Secretary of the NDC, John Aseidu Nketia who made this revelation during a press briefing at the party headquarters in Accra reiterated that party’s position on the results of the 2020 general election as declared by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Speaking to the media and party supporers present, Mr Asiedu Nketia indicated that Mr Mahama will address the nation at 8:00 PM using facts and figures to support their position on the outcome the election.

He insisted that the results as declared by the Electoral Commission does not reflect the reality, culminating in the decision of the NDC to reject the presidential results.

Mr Asiedu Nketia further took a swap at the media and accused a number of media organizations of reporting what he described as fake results.

Popularly known as General Mosquito, the veteran politician maintained that the NDC has all the pink sheets needed to support their claim and challenge the results.

He further maintained that his party has secured majorty 140 out of the total of 275 seats in Parliament and therefore will resist any attempt to change the results in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party. He said so far, 136 of the seats the NDC won have been declared without any problem with the rest being contested.

