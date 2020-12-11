They Have Said It All: This Is What U.S. Embassy In Ghana Has To Say About The Election

The office of the Ambassador from the United States of America to Ghana has issued a statement concerning what they saw on the per the information gathered during the election.

The Consulate in Ghana, named as the election based in their research and intelligence gathered during and after the election.

It was in the public domain that the consulate legislated field agents on the grounds to monitor happenings at the polling centers and proceedings at the collation centers.

The American embassy trained and equiped not only Ghanaian volunteers, but also competent field agents that has for a long period been deployed to monitor political elections.

The content of the message will give Ghanaians a little idea on what was the elections was like, according to a different independent advanced body.

This was the message posted by the U.S. embassy on their official Facebook page;

Content created and supplied by: Koinonia (via Opera News )