NDC Ready To Use All Legal Means To Get Results Reversed – JM Sends Simple Message To The EC

Tensions are rising after the announcing of election results. It has been a precarious situation after the NDC announced that they will not accept the results. According to the NDC the results were skewed to favor the ruling NPP. the NDC have boasted that they have the necessary pink sheets to prove their arguments.

Indeed, yesterday they indicated that in a press conference. Today Thursday December 10, 2020 the NDC again organized another press conference where they announced again that they will stand by their resolve not to accept the results. At the press conference it was announced that ex-president will be addressing the nation

Tonight John Mahama finally publicly addressed the country regarding the next step of the NDC following their defeat in the 2020 Presidential elections. According to him there has been so many accounts of number manipulations. He insisted that the NDC will not accept any dishonest process or accept a flawed result.

He promised that the party will use all means legal to get the EC reverse the results. He asked Ghanaians to be patient and keep on being vigilant and supportive of the party.

Can the NDC reverse this results?

Content created and supplied by: HerculesNews (via Opera News )