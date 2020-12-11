“Fear Has Gripped Me, My Body Is Shaking”- Eagle Said As He Drops New Doom Revelation For Ghana

The Eagle prophet have seen another vision, this time he said fear has gripped him and his body is shaking because of the revelation. He has dropped the revelation for Ghana, this revelation is a doom revelation because it isn’t a revelation about good things, it’s a revelation about an impending danger or sad event that is waiting for the country.

Note: it’s just a revelation, it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen or it is happening already, it was a vision he saw, from God. All we can do is pray that it doesn’t come to pass.

Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as the Eagle prophet, is a very known prophet in the country, and his prophecies most times are doom prophecies, he has spoken again and we need to pray for the country, so that it doesn’t come to pass.

The Prophet have spoken about an impending danger that is waiting for the country, as he said that he feels a bad atmosphere in the nation again. He asked about the Ex presidents of the country, he said JJ Rawlings is dead and we can’t bear two. Which entails that he has foreseen a death coming, for an ex president of the country. He concluded by saying if he has tears like the river, he will cry for the nation.

Read his full revelation below:

Content created and supplied by: GhanaTrending (via Opera News )