NPP Youth Vandalize Property At Sekyere East District Assembly

Some Angry NPP youth of the New Patriotic Party vandalised properties at Sekyere East District Assembly.
According to report, the youth came in a form of Jubilation after the Flagbearer of the NPP, Nana Akuffo Addo has been elected for the second time.
The youth made their way to the office of the DCE when they vandalised a lot of properties. In the related fracas which occured at about 11: 30am on Thursday 10 2020, saw the youth destroying, office chairs, computers, airconditions, sliding doors and other documents. The Secretary to the DCE was only at the DCE office in which her phone was seized by the angry youth. It would have been bloody if the DCE was at the office office.
Human Resource (HR) called the Police and the time police arrived in the scenes of destruction no youth was in the scene so they couldn’t arrest anybody.
The Police assured the workers they will do vigorous investigation to make sure the youth who cause chaos at Sekyere East District, at Effiduase will be arrested.
The cause of this incidents is not yet known so follow us for more updates.
