Prince Bright’s verse worth a million dollar – Nana B opines

It is of no doubt that Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame is a prince when it comes to melodies.

Over a decade of giving us consistent melodic songs and danceable ones, he surely deserves to be celebrated while he is alive and kicking.

Nana B, a multi talented Ghanaian rapper who just featured Prince Bright on the remix of his single title ‘Pretty Girl’ is over excited with the delivery of Prince Bright on his song.

According to Nana B, he would have paid a million dollar to Prince Bright if he had requested that amount for the verse he blessed his song with.

Even though he refuses to disclose the exact amount he paid to Prince, Nana B said it is no where close to that amount and he wished to have done more to appreciate Prince Bright.

Asked if he isn’t bothered about the praises everyone is giving to Prince on his song, Nana B said, “No, am not bothered, it is my song and I featured another talent, so if they are giving him much credit on my song I don’t see nothing wrong with it. As a matter of fact, I knew this would happen because Prince Bright never disappoints on any song he does.”

Indeed, Prince Brights verse and voice on the song gives it a different spice and with Nana B’s style of rap, we can say without fear this is one of the best music collaborations the year has witnessed.

